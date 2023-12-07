American Trust Sells 141 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $204.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $213.13.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

