American Trust Sells 190 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

American Trust cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

