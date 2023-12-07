American Trust Sells 335 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $257.68 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,158. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.