Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,218 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Amphenol worth $127,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

