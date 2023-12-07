AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Shares Purchased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in AMTD Digital were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HKD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HKD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,116. AMTD Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

