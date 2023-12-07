Analysts Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price at $16.33

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AKR opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 77,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

