Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $2,369,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 242,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

