Arcosa (ACA) and The Competition Critical Survey

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arcosa to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.24 billion $245.80 million 13.02 Arcosa Competitors $2.88 billion $100.79 million 327.44

Arcosa’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Arcosa. Arcosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Arcosa pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Arcosa pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 44.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Arcosa has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcosa’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcosa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arcosa Competitors 185 1631 3637 86 2.65

Arcosa presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Arcosa’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcosa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arcosa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 12.88% 6.04% 3.97% Arcosa Competitors -1.14% -3.24% 2.13%

Summary

Arcosa beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment provides utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

