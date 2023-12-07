Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.67.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics
Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ARW opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.28.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
