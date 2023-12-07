Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

