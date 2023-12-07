ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 116,914 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,800,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,914 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $68,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $3,819,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 379,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,551. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.