ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 24,571 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. Kirby makes up 1.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $138,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $86,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,542.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $86,187.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,542.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,167 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

