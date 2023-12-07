ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 501,581 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,581 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $43,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 179,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

