ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Legend Biotech worth $74,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.4 %

LEGN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

