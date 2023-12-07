ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,553,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527,242 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $80,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,231. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

