ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Grand Canyon Education worth $74,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,144. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

