ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3,288.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98,662 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Pool worth $38,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $4,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $295.95 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.