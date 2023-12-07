ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of ON Semiconductor worth $104,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $75.23. 1,221,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,480. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

