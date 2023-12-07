ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $152.67 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,103,030 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 1.7% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.17% of Merit Medical Systems worth $152,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

