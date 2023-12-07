ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $267.35 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,971 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho accounts for 2.9% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.83% of QuidelOrtho worth $267,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 338,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 6.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.5 %

QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,883. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.