ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $44.73 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,886 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.37% of Arvinas worth $44,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 252,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,731. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

