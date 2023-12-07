ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $70.94 Million Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.70% of N-able worth $70,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in N-able by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in N-able by 7.9% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in N-able during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,041. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. N-able’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

