ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $81.47 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365,420 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.18% of Frontdoor worth $81,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

FTDR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 59,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

