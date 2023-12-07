ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,775 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health accounts for 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Sotera Health worth $95,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,703,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 477,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 185,883 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC remained flat at $13.93 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,350. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

