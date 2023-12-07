ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,399,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001,482 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions makes up approximately 2.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 8.34% of ACV Auctions worth $231,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after buying an additional 379,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $752,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in ACV Auctions by 2,412.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 158,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,414. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615 over the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

