ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,604 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $55,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 72,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $77.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

