ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 122,841 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up approximately 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $110,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.95. 336,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

