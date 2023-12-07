ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.94% of HealthEquity worth $104,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 593,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 154,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,327. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,072 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

