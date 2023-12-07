ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 202,863 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,863 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 1.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.80% of Okta worth $90,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. 838,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

