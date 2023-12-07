ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 390,668 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,668 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.79% of Doximity worth $52,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 35.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 607.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 204,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

