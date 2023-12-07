ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,335 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.51% of Viper Energy worth $65,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 124,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

