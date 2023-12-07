ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,642 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $47,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after purchasing an additional 467,322 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

