ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 1,244,447 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,447 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Certara worth $74,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

