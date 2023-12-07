ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 216,103 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,103 shares during the period. CarGurus makes up approximately 2.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of CarGurus worth $206,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,063. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.