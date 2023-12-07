Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Asana updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

Asana Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

