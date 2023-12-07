AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Trading Up 5%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 350,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average daily volume of 38,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Get AsiaBaseMetals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raj Chowdhry acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,750.00. Insiders have bought 275,500 shares of company stock worth $41,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.