Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
AI opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 104.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.90. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.
Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1130435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
