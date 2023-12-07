AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of AutoZone worth $65,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,840.89.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

AutoZone stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,710.84. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,127. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,584.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,519.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

