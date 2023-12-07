AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $25.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $25.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $147.96 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,833.00.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,584.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,519.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

