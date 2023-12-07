Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.40). 1,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.40).
Axa Property Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.75. The company has a market cap of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axa Property Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Samsara’s big rally: 27% surge following stellar Q3 earnings
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.