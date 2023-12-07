AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after buying an additional 58,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

