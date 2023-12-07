AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,422 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of AxoGen worth $35,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 101,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 39,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

