B. Riley Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to Neutral

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Shares of CHPT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

