Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.89. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 608,221 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.48.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 868,031 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 35.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 613,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 544,598 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Stories

