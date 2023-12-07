Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BANC. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.3 %

BANC stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Banc of California by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Further Reading

