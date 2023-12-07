Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,285,000 after buying an additional 117,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.
