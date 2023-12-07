Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Shares Down 3.7%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

