BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in BankUnited by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BankUnited by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,034 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.