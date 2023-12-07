BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 0.6%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.46. 31,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 36,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

BEST Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the first quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BEST by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

