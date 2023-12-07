Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 9.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 914,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,682,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.88.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $603.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

